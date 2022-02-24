Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, February 15
John Butcher, 56, Magnolia, theft of property.
Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, February 16
Kimberly Wise, 42, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, failure to submit
to arrest.
Thursday, February 17
Shiontez Parham, 33, Sparkman, failure to appear.
Gavin Dunn, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Sunday, February 20
Neatrice Lee, 20, Camden, criminal trespass.
Tuesday, February 22
Rosie Henry, 34, Waldo, failure to appear.