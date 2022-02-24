Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, February 15

John Butcher, 56, Magnolia, theft of property.

Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Wednesday, February 16

Kimberly Wise, 42, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, failure to submit

to arrest.

Thursday, February 17

Shiontez Parham, 33, Sparkman, failure to appear.

Gavin Dunn, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Sunday, February 20

Neatrice Lee, 20, Camden, criminal trespass.

Tuesday, February 22

Rosie Henry, 34, Waldo, failure to appear.

