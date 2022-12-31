COVID

New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties were reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Active cases of the virus surged by 14 in Columbia County, and were also up in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,554

Total Active Cases: 53. Up 14 since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,397

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,478

Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,441

Total Deaths: 30. Last recorded death March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,699

Total Active Cases: 26. Up four since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,627

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,626

Total Active Cases: 31. Up 11 since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,474

Total Deaths: 121. Up one since Thursday. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,038

Total Active Cases: 25. Down two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,809

Total Deaths: 202. Up one since Thursday. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 984,824

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 882, up 150 since Thursday.

Recovered cases: 965,437

Deaths: 12,691. Up five since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 359. Up 23 since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 53. Up four since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. Up four since Thursday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you