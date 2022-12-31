New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties were reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Active cases of the virus surged by 14 in Columbia County, and were also up in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,554
Total Active Cases: 53. Up 14 since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,397
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,478
Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,441
Total Deaths: 30. Last recorded death March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,699
Total Active Cases: 26. Up four since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,627
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,626
Total Active Cases: 31. Up 11 since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,474
Total Deaths: 121. Up one since Thursday. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,038
Total Active Cases: 25. Down two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,809
Total Deaths: 202. Up one since Thursday. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 984,824
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 882, up 150 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 965,437
Deaths: 12,691. Up five since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 359. Up 23 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 53. Up four since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. Up four since Thursday.