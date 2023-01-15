COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659.
Total Active Cases: 76. Down five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,479
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,451
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,722
Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,660
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,678
Total Active Cases: 39. Up three since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,518
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,098
Total Active Cases: 35. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,859
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 991,685
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 324. Down 79 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 973,000
Deaths: 12,759. Up nine since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 319. Down nine since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 59. Up one since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. Up two since Friday.