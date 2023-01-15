COVID

COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659.

Total Active Cases: 76. Down five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,479

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 8. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,451

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,722

Total Active Cases: 16. Down one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,660

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,678

Total Active Cases: 39. Up three since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,518

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,098

Total Active Cases: 35. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,859

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 991,685

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 324. Down 79 since Friday.

Recovered cases: 973,000

Deaths: 12,759. Up nine since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 319. Down nine since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 59. Up one since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17. Up two since Friday.

