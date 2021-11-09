COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,389+1. Month ago: 3,332. Year ago: 805
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-2. Month ago: 40. Year ago: 73
Total recovered – 3,309+2. Month ago: 3,226. Year ago: 710
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.20, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.73, down from 12.74
Total positive PCR tests – 1,870
Total positive antigen tests – 1,778
Total negative PCR tests – 18,461+14
Total negative antigen tests – 12,184+2
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.5, up from 44.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.2, up from 10.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Sunday, November 7
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 2-1 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1 student.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0-1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 3 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 481
SAU total active cases – 0-1 student. 1 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 4+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 852
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4
Total recovered – 819
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.0, down from 36.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.9, up from 4.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,380
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9
Total recovered – 1,332
Total number dead – 39
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.8, down from 41.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.5, up from 11.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,419
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-1
Total recovered – 3,319+1
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.4, up from 56.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,833+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55+2
Total recovered – 5,635+1
Total number dead – 141+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.4, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.1
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,127
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,070
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 31+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 16+2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 2-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,818, up from 21,791 total cases. 403+2 deaths.
Webster – 6,658, up from 6,652 total cases. 147 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,019, up from 2,015 total cases. 64 deaths.
Union – 4.042, up from 4,030 total cases. 105 deaths.