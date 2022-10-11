Entries are still welcome for the Annual Scarecrow Crawl on the Magnolia Square.
The Scarecrow Crawl will be October 17-31 and is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Interested businesses or organizations may email ea@ccalliance.us for more information.
The contest is open to all Chamber members.
Scarecrows and decor must be as weather resistant as possible, withstanding wind, rain, humidity and heat for multiple weeks. The use of non-organic material (artificial greenery and pumpkins, for example) is encouraged. Scarecrow overall height should be no less than 5 feet, and no more than 7 feet tall.
Each entry must be in place no later than 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13. Entrees will be assigned locations from the Chamber of Commerce. Scarecrows should be attached to light poles with zip ties only. Any other methods used to secure the scarecrow to the post could be automatically disqualified.
Construction of the scarecrow is best completed before transportation to the square. No painting is allowed downtown.
Scarecrows will remain on display until no later than Tuesday, November 1.
Scarecrows will be voted on by the public at the Chamber’s website and Facebook pages.
CLICK HERE to see the website.
Winners will be announced on Facebook on Monday, October 17.
Show creativity, but keep scarecrows family friendly. No inappropriate or overly frightening designs. Creepy and spooky are OK, gory and bloody are not. No political or offensive statements/designs.