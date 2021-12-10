Selena Blair is seeking her 4th term for the office of Columbia County Treasurer.
She is a life-long resident of Columbia County and the daughter of David Belt Sr. and the late Glenda Belt. She graduated from Magnolia High School with honors in 1988 and from Southern Arkansas University summa cum laude in 1993 with a bachelor in business administration, emphasis in accounting and computer information systems.
She has over 30 years accounting experience in profit, nonprofit, and governmental accounting. Her job duties have included accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, internal control, inventory reconciliation, month end closing, allocations, general ledger analysis, budgeting, financial reporting, liaison for federal, state, and local monitors, file review, and regulation compliance.
From 2002 to 2014, she was employed by Southwest Arkansas Planning & Development District, Inc. as a staff accountant and compliance specialist which serves 12 counties in Southwest Arkansas. Prior to that she helped manage and did the accounting for Kelly’s Restaurant, and she also processed the financial data in the Blair family construction business.
Blair made it a priority to keep accurate records of the county finances in accordance with state laws which is confirmed by Legislative Audit with no reportable findings.
A few of her accomplishments to date include establishing direct deposit for county employees’ payroll checks and city, school, and fire department disbursements; stabilized the library and jail funds through financial planning; implemented new accounting procedures to improve cash flow for county funds; receipted in over $1.9 million in interest income due to diligent monitoring of interest rates and moving funds; claimed over $384,000 in sales tax rebates for the county through focus and diligence; recycled her used equipment into other offices for maximum use; coordinated with other county offices on software providers to eliminate duplicate processes and costs; and reduced the treasurer’s budget by 14%.
When the Legislature is in session, Blair monitors all of the bills filed every day and makes a point to intervene in any of those bills which adversely affect county government. She stays in contact with the Arkansas Association of Counties and utilizes their office’ knowledge and support. She maintains a strong working relationship with as many of the legislators as possible.
An example of her effort was that after many years, she worked with others around the clock to see that 911 legislation was passed that increased the amount of funds received by the county to make 911 self-funding and free up needed county general dollars for other services.
During the worst of the COVID virus, Blair showed leadership by being flexible and adaptable with her time and her assistant’s time and strategically scheduled the time they spent at the office and their time working from home so that all duties of the Treasurer’s office would continue without interruption because of the illness of either of them. It was a stressful time and they were often stretched thin, but Blair showed kindness and compassion in her office and to others by making sure everyone was protected as much as possible while continuing to conduct the county’s business through the pandemic.
Blair has remained active in the community throughout her adult life serving on committees with Festival on the Rails, Compassion’s Foundation, the Purple Hull Pea Festival, and the Republican Party. Her services include working in the Information Booth at the Magnolia Blossom Festival, serving the judges at the World Championship Steak Cookoff, recycling cardboard with Abilities Unlimited, delivering weekly meals to senior shut-ins, participating in the nursing home ministry, preparing homeless shelter meals, working with Circle of Friends, serving the youth through church activities and Boy Scouts of America, and helping during the Katrina Disaster.
Blair’s leadership roles include vice president of the Treasurer’s Association, Treasurer’s Continuing Educations Board member, mentor to other county treasurers, Phi Beta Lambda state vice president and national treasurer, Boy Scouts of America den leader, Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, and Scoutmaster, Columbia Christian School Parent Teacher Fellowship officer and coordinator for Soup and Chili Supper, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School music director, Awana Sparks leader and director, Wednesday night Children’s minister, and a Youth Committee member.
Some of her personal accomplishments which show her dedication to her job and her community include recent graduate of the Professional Development Academy with a High-Performance Leadership Master Certificate, Outstanding Student in the School of Business, Wall Street Journal Award, McDonald’s Ray A. Kroc Award, and the DeSoto Area Council Boy Scout 2009 District Award of Merit.
Selena married Kelly Blair in 1992 and they have two sons, Mark and Caleb. Mark is married to Meagan, and they have a son, Hayden. Blair is an active member of First Baptist Church in McNeil.
Blair said, “I am excited to announce my candidacy and would consider it an honor to continue to use my experience, creativity, and leadership skills to explore and improve the vital work of the Treasurer’s Office. Your vote and support for me as Columbia County Treasurer will be greatly appreciated.”