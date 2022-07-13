Northern Columbia County got drought-busting rainfall on Wednesday, while almost all of the county received some rain.
Hail also fell in parts of the county.
Radar estimates from the National Weather Service in Shreveport indicate that up to five inches of rain fell on a part of the county between the Lamartine and College Hill communities, while more than 4 inches fell in north Magnolia, Waldo, McNeil and along U.S. 79 toward Stephens.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 1.1 inches, raising its total to 2.5 inches for July and 32.5 inches for the year.
The northwest third of the county from Bussey to near Stephens received 1 inch of rain or more, while the rest of the county got about a third of an inch.
At 9:15 p.m., Entergy Corporation reported about 435 power outages remaining in the Lamartine and Stephens area.