Federal marshals arrested Eric Walker, 26, of Magnolia on Monday on charges relating to a Thursday, July 28 shooting in Magnolia.
The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center to see a shooting victim. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
Officers and detectives went to the 1200 block of Linda Street, where they found evidence of a shooting. The street was blocked off temporarily while detectives collected evidence.
A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and battery second degree.
Walker is in the Tarrant County, TX, jail awaiting extradition.