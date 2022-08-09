Walker

Eric Walker faces an attempted murder charge in Magnolia.

 Tarrant County, TX, Sheriff's Office

Federal marshals arrested Eric Walker, 26, of Magnolia on Monday on charges relating to a Thursday, July 28 shooting in Magnolia.

The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center to see a shooting victim. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Officers and detectives went to the 1200 block of Linda Street, where they found evidence of a shooting. The street was blocked off temporarily while detectives collected evidence.

A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and battery second degree.

Walker is in the Tarrant County, TX, jail awaiting extradition.

