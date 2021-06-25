COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,399+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23
Total recovered – 2,320+1
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.57, up from 28.54
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 558
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.49, down from 23.57
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 880+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27-3
Total recovered – 820+4
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.13. up from 22.92
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,426+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38-1
Total recovered – 2,325+4
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.19, up from 37.05
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,117+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-3+2
Total recovered – 3,989+5
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.28, up from 25.20