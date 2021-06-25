COVID_19_numbers_6_24_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,399+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23

Total recovered – 2,320+1

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.57, up from 28.54

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 558

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.49, down from 23.57

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 880+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27-3

Total recovered – 820+4

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.13. up from 22.92

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,426+3

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38-1

Total recovered – 2,325+4

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.19, up from 37.05

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,117+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-3+2

Total recovered – 3,989+5

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.28, up from 25.20

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you