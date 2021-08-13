COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,726+18. Month ago: 2,466. Year ago: 226.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 119+9. Month ago: 51. Year ago: 31.
Total recovered – 2,547+10. Month ago: 2,357. Year ago: 183.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.02
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.74
Total positive PCR tests – 1,567, up from 1,557
Total positive antigen tests – 1,386, up from 1,377
Total negative PCR tests – 15,796, up from 15,767
Total negative antigen tests – 8,705, up from 8,672
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 362
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 4 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 3-1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 666+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57
Total recovered – 597+3
Total number dead – 11+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,015+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41+3
Total recovered – 948+5
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,903+21
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 157+10
Total recovered – 2,679+11
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.1
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,566+35
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 161+20
Total recovered – 4,287+15
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.6
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,111+2
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 248+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 77-9
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 53-5, no change
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,176, up from 17,053 total cases. 325 deaths.
Webster – 5, 086, up from 5,058 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,651, up from 1,643 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 3,032, up from 3,006 total cases. 88 deaths.