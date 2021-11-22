Two funding requests are on the agenda for the monthly meeting of the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission.
The meeting will be held at noon Monday at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office.
Steve Browning of Southern Arkansas University will seek $4,000 for the 2022 edition of “Camping with the Cardinals,” a three-hour baseball camp that will be held Saturday, January 15. The camp features a coach and a player from the St. Louis Cardinals.
The grant covers travel expenses and to help provide about 125 T-shirts to camp participants.
The Diamond Agency is requesting $7,000 for photography, copy editing, advertising and an online version of the 2022 Magnolia Living guide.
The magazine-style book is distributed to people who want to know more about living in Magnolia.