The winners have been announced for the 2021 Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Knock Your Socks Off Award – Pentecostals of Magnolia, $500, sponsored by Greg Rich & Associates.
Christ in Christmas Award – Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, $250, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust.
Sugar Plum Award – Calvary Baptist Church, $250, sponsored by At Your Service.
The parade was held Thursday in downtown Magnolia and along North Jackson Street to Southern Arkansas University.
Southern Arkansas University’s also held its annual Celebration of Lights on Thursday night.