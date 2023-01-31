Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain this evening. Significant icing possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and freezing rain this evening. Significant icing possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.