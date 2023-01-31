Winter storm cancellation and closure list as received by magnoliareporter.com.
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend that you call a business or institution first before traveling.
Southern Arkansas University closed Wednesday.
Columbia County offices will be closed Wednesday.
Magnolia Schools closed Wednesday. Tuesday night basketball at Camden Fairview cancelled.
Hope Schools closed Wednesday.
Magnolia City Hall will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.