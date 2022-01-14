Columbia Countians may stand down from the threat of significant snowfall this weekend, but should take care if they’re venturing into north or northeast Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport predicts a mixture of light rain and light snow that will develop late Saturday afternoon, and will shift southeast Saturday evening across Southwest Arkansas, portions of East Texas and North Louisiana.
The rain will transition to light snow after midnight.
Snow accumulations of a dusting to around a half inch will be possible mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.
No significant impact is expected on travel in South Arkansas.
Snow accumulations of a dusting up to around 3 or 4 are possible in the Ouachita Mountains, with lighter amounts in lower terrain.
Rain will transition over to snowfall during the day on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a winter storm watch for up to four inches of snow, with localized heavier amounts possible up in the higher elevations of the Ozark Mountains.
Precipitation will transition to snowfall during the day Saturday. Travel may be affected as early as mid-day Saturday.