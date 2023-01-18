A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines.
In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north side of the Union Pacific railroad tracks on the north side of Waldo.
The Sheriff’s Office requested that reports of trees blocking roadways be made to Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655.
About 339 Entergy customers were without power along U.S. 82 in the vicinity of the PotlatchDeltic mill, the west side of Waldo, and along U.S. 371 to near Lamartine.
Part of U.S. 371 north of Waldo was blocked by trees.
About 2,335 Entergy customers were without power in Union County. Most of the outages were along and south of Arkansas 15, affecting the Parkers Chapel community and an area along the Arkansas-Louisiana line. About 800 of the outages were on the east side of El Dorado.