Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night.
Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the main hazards with these storms. Some of the tornadoes could be strong.
The region is also under a flash flood watch for an additional 1-2 inches of rain, following on the 4.29 inches of rain recorded by magnoliareporter.com on Thursday and Friday.
We will tell you what we know about the weather situation, picked up from the NWS, the Skywarn network, electric utilities, scanning of emergency services radio frequencies, our Twitter feeds and other information sources.
The website recorded 61.43 inches of rain in 2022, and 8.18 inches of rain in December.
December was the third-wettest month of the year locally, behind 10.32 inches in August, and 8.71 inches in March.
The Storm Prediction Center said a potent upper trough will pivot from the Southwest/Four Corners region across the southern/central Rockies and Plains on Monday, while acquiring a negative tilt as it ejects over the Plains Monday night.
This trough will be accompanied by enhanced low/mid-level winds overspreading much of the southern/central Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South through the period.
Strong low-level southerly winds associated with a 46-57 mph low-level jet will transfer Gulf moisture northward across east Texas and Oklahoma into the lower/mid-Mississippi Valley, with mid to upper 60s surface dewpoints becoming common in the Four State area.
A southerly low-level jet is expected to continue strengthening through the day from the Ark-La-Tex into the lower Mississippi Valley in tandem with the approaching upper trough. Enhanced deep-layer flow and 46-57 mph effective bulk shear will easily support supercell structures. The primary uncertainty is how many supercells will actually develop before convection grows upscale along the front Monday evening/night.
Even with this uncertainty, the potential for tornadoes remains apparent, as low-level shear will be more than adequate for updraft rotation. If a supercell can be maintained, then a strong tornado also appears possible.
Otherwise, isolated large hail may occur. A transition to more of a damaging wind threat appears probable as thunderstorms gradually congeal into one or more bowing line segments along or just ahead of the front Monday night.
But, a threat for tornadoes embedded within the line will likely continue across the lower Mississippi Valley through early Tuesday morning.
The flood watch is in effect through Monday night. Heavy rainfall late last week across the area has left the ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding issues.
A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated pockets of 3 inches or more are possible.