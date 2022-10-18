South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Center and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma and East and Northeast Texas.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or likely.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Wednesday’s high will be near 60. The overnight low will be around 35. A warming trend will continue into the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the mid 80s with lows around 60.
An elevated fire danger threat continues to exist across the entire Four State Region. Very low afternoon relative humidity values and strong north winds will combine to create this elevated fire threat.
Winds will subside this evening into the overnight hours and temperatures will drop quickly with the very dry airmass in place.