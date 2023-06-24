The Magnolia area is under its first heat advisory of the summer on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Saturday afternoon. But otherwise, the public may expect hot and humid conditions across the region, with highs in the mid-90s. The combination of temperatures and humidity will lead to heat indices between 105 to 110 degrees.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return again late Sunday night into early Monday morning. However, overall daily rain chances will decrease throughout the upcoming work week, as upper ridging builds over the region.
Heat will become the primary concern as hightemperatures will be pushing triple digits. Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are likely during this period. The risk of heat related illness will be possible, so taking proper heat related safety measures will be crucial.
The heat advisory includes almost all of the Four State region.
The NWS encourages the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.