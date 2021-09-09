Columbia County’s newest emergency service vehicle was on full display Tuesday evening in downtown Magnolia.
The rescue truck was hand-delivered from Pennsylvania in August after more than a year of planning and outfitting. The Dodge Ram 3500 quad cab is now one of the most advanced emergency vehicles in the
local fleet and was shown to the Columbia County Quorum Court at the Magnolia square by Magnolia Fire Department Chief Greg Pinner.
“It’s a state-of-the-art truck,” said Russell Thomas, JP for Columbia County District 3.
The project was a joint purchase between the City of Magnolia and Columbia County governments. The cost, which totaled around $180,000, was split among the entities.
The Magnolia Fire Department now operates the truck 24 hours per day and travels to accident calls around the county.
County rescue services were formerly handled at no cost to the county by the Columbia County Ambulance Service, but the private company announced in 2019 that it would be exiting the service and focus on traditional ambulance response.
The new vehicle has been totally outfitted for vehicle accident rescues. It contains battery-powered cutting and spreading extraction tools capable of removing an accident victim from a crushed car or truck, often referred to as a “Jaws of Life” device. It has a foam flame retardant tank to help extinguish vehicle fires.
Other tools, such as bolt cutters and tow straps are also contained in the rear shell of the truck.
Last month, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said that a front-bumper winch will be coming soon to the vehicle.
“Those guys (MFD) have already done some pretty great things in our city and county with the truck,” he said.
According to Thomas, Magnolia-Columbia County rescue services responded to six incidents in August. Of those, three occurred in the city of Magnolia, while the other three calls took place in the county.