Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible today across the Four State region, as a warm front lifts north through the area.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that while these should gradually diminish from south to north today, additional showers and thunderstorms will redevelop later this evening through the overnight hours across portions of extreme Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across these areas, with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible.
Showers and thunderstorms will spread east across the region Tuesday, ahead of a cold front that will shift southeast into the area during the afternoon. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday mainly over Southwest Arkansas and North Louisiana, with locally gusty winds and hail possible.
Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will develop and gradually spread east southeast across the region Wednesday and Thursday. Some of this rain may change over to a wintry mix Wednesday morning over Northern McCurtain County, OK, but little if any ice accumulation is expected. This precipitation is expected to diminish across the area Thursday night, although light rain will remain possible across the region Saturday, which may transition over to a light wintry mix Saturday night and Sunday morning before ending mainly along and north of Interstate 20 in East Texas and North Louisiana.
No significant ice accumulations are expected.