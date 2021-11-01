South Arkansas’ next chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will arrive by early Tuesday, and will bring much cooler weather.
Thursday’s overnight low in the Magnolia area will be about 33 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said storms will develop across southeast Oklahoma and gradually spread across the remainder of the region on Wednesday through Wednesday night as another strong cold front advances south to the Gulf Coast.
There does not appear to be a threat of severe weather associated with this next storm system.
Behind the front, the coolest air of the fall season will move into the region, with low temperatures expected to fall into the 30s on Friday and Saturday mornings.
Monday’s weather will be the warmest of the week in South Arkansas. Daytime highs will be in the 50s by Wednesday, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s Thursday through Saturday.