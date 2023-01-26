New paving equipment has been received by the City of Magnolia.
The city has traditionally contracted out street work to paving companies, but took the plunge last year and purchased its own equipment.
The city’s new asphalt spreader and packer have arrived, but the Street Department is currently looking for an oil truck. The truck is needed to lay a base oil sheen, Mayor Parnell Vann told the Magnolia City Council on Monday.
Magnolia will spend $150,000 of its own money on street paving in 2023. Vann expects a similar amount from the state, but state aid isn’t consistent year to year, he said.
“We will not pave ever year. We will pave every two-to-three years. But, we were paving every 15 years,” Vann said.
Council members help choose which streets in their ward will be paved, Vann said. “We’ll take the worst streets first, and then the others.”
However, efficiency works against spot paving of single blocks. Setting up the oil truck, spreader, dump trucks and roller makes it most efficient to pave several blocks in an area at the same time.
Work will take place in the fall when the city's grass-cutting crew can be re-deployed to help Magnolia employees trained to use the paving equipment.
Asphalt prices are another factor in determining how many miles of street get paved. Jet Asphalt, a major regional supplier, has raised prices from $80 a ton to $125 a ton, Vann said.
“Asphalt paving is a lot like trash. It’s a license to steal,” Vann said. “Oil is high. Asphalt is high. There’s no reason for hot mix to be $125 a ton. I’ve talked to the state. They understand that. We’re looking for other areas to buy it from. But it’s hard to get other asphalt suppliers to cross the line.”
The City of Magnolia does hope to earn money by providing a paving service to other cities and towns in the area.