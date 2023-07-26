There will be a special called Columbia County Quorum Court meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss an ordinance on data centers.
The meeting will be held in the second-floor courtroom at the Columbia County Courthouse.
Many city and council governments in Arkansas are adopting ordinances to restrict the noise of crypto-mining centers.
The centers are not mines in the traditional sense. They are computer complexes that employ large – and often very loud – fans to keep the hardware inside the centers cool.
Local governments face an August 1 deadline to pass noise-restriction ordinances under the provisions of the Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023.
The act prohibits local governments from passing ordinances after the deadline that would limit the sound decibels generated from home digital asset mining, other than the limits set for sound pollution generally.