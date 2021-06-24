COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,398+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23+9
Total recovered – 2,319+9
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.54, down from 28.56
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 558+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+1
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.57, up from 23.49
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 879+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 30+1
Total recovered – 825
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.92, down from 22.96
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,423+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39+1
Total recovered – 2,321+6
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.05, no change
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,115+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15+2
Total recovered – 3,984+1
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.20, up from 25.08