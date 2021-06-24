COVID_19_numbers_6_23_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,398+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23+9

Total recovered – 2,319+9

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.54, down from 28.56

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 558+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+1

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.57, up from 23.49

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 879+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 30+1

Total recovered – 825

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.92, down from 22.96

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,423+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39+1

Total recovered – 2,321+6

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.05, no change

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,115+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15+2

Total recovered – 3,984+1

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.20, up from 25.08

