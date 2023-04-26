The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam that is currently taking place.
According to a statement from Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew, a person, or persons, is calling citizens stating they work for the Magnolia Police Department, and there is a warrant for that person’s arrest.
The scammers are using names of actual officers, including the Magnolia Police Chief, in attempt to appear legitimate. The Magnolia Police Department does not call people to inform them of a warrant by phone, while requesting payment of bond. Law enforcement will also never ask for wire transfers over the phone.
If you believe you are being scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency and advise an officer of what is taking place so it can be investigated.
Contact Magnolia Police Department at 870-234-3765, or Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655.