COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Lafayette County, which had no active cases for several days, rose to one active case.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,380

Total Active Cases: 8, down 10 since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,270

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 1, up one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,417

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,595

Total Active Cases: 6, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,543

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,464

Total Active Cases: 7, down four since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,338

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,834

Total Active Cases: 18, down three since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,618

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 959,855

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 173

Recovered cases: 944,319

Deaths: 12,489, up one since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 133

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8

