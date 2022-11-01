COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Lafayette County, which had no active cases for several days, rose to one active case.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,380
Total Active Cases: 8, down 10 since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,270
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 1, up one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,417
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,595
Total Active Cases: 6, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,543
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,464
Total Active Cases: 7, down four since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,338
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,834
Total Active Cases: 18, down three since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,618
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 959,855
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 173
Recovered cases: 944,319
Deaths: 12,489, up one since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 133
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8