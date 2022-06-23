Lawmen in South Arkansas and North Louisiana are warning the public about an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in El Dorado and Bastrop, LA, recently.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers program is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft of catalytic converters.
“If you have information about who’s committing these thefts and assisting the suspects with the transport and sale of the catalytic converters please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.”
Bastrop Police are making a similar offer.