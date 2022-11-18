Columbia County saw a sudden uptick in active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,420
Total Active Cases: 17. Up six since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,300
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,452
Total Active Cases: 2. Up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,622
Total Active Cases: 21. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,555
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,503
Total Active Cases: 15. Down two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,369
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,916
Total Active Cases: 18. Down four since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,699
Total Deaths: 197. Last death recorded November 15.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 964,886
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 285
Recovered cases: 949,181
Deaths: 12,530. Up two since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 145
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 25
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 10