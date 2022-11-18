COVID

Columbia County saw a sudden uptick in active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,420

Total Active Cases: 17. Up six since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,300

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,452

Total Active Cases: 2. Up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,622

Total Active Cases: 21. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,555

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,503

Total Active Cases: 15. Down two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,369

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,916

Total Active Cases: 18. Down four since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,699

Total Deaths: 197. Last death recorded November 15.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 964,886

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 285

Recovered cases: 949,181

Deaths: 12,530. Up two since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 145

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 25

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 10

