A melee early Sunday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds left two people injured, including one with a gunshot wound.
Lawmen responded about 12:55 a.m. to a “shots fired” report in connection with a private party being held at the fairgrounds.
Multiple gunshots were fired both before and after officers arrived. Dozens of vehicles fled as Columbia County and Magnolia officers got on the scene.
Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe said one man was shot, and he was airlifted to an out-of-town medical facility.
A pregnant woman was injured when she was trampled by people leaving the fairgrounds, Loe said.
No arrest has been made, Loe said.
Several officers were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center to provide additional security after the incident. Investigators went to the hospital and to the fairgrounds to gather evidence.