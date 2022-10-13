The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
Pharell Bronse Jackson, 32, of El Dorado, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison and a three-year term of supervised release.
Federal authorities said Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators as responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia to other locations in South Arkansas.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearings for the United States District Court in El Dorado.
According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into the case.
In addition to Jackson, members of the drug trafficking organization indicted federally and sentenced are:
-- Michael Fitzgerald Williams Jr., 31, North Little Rock, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 120 months’ imprisonment and three-year term of supervised release.
-- Gary Bernard Green II, 33, Camden, distribution of methamphetamine, 168 months’ imprisonment and three-year term of supervised release.
-- Jacovas Deonta Mitchell, 32, El Dorado, knowing and intentionally distributing methamphetamine, 108 months’ imprisonment and three-year term of supervised release.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Wulff, Graham Jones, and Steven Mohlhenrich prosecuted the case for the United States.