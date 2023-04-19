Columbia County’s Quorum Court received a report from a Texarkana engineer at their meeting recently about the quality of the roof at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
“From my findings it appears the roof has met or exceeded its useful life by far,” said Kiron Browning, vice president of A.L. Franks Engineering of TexARKana, at the beginning of the meeting. “But I didn’t find any problem with the structural or foundational problems there.”
Browning told the Quorum Court members the building needed a new roof and had been patched as much as it could be for as many years as possible. When asked by Justice of the Peace District 10 Lynn Story when the jail was built, Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair said it was on the ballot for taxpayers’ approval in 1998.
Browning said one major problem with the roof is that it is not sloping to the roof drains, so if his company got the bid for the roof, that problem would be addressed so there could be proper drainage.
In a letter dated April 4, to Fields from Browning, the leaking of the roof is described:
“There are several different types and colors of roofing materials and patches that have been used throughout the past to attempt to repair apparent leaks, however, it does appear the roof still has substantial leaks during rain events,” the letter reads. “We also noticed a substantial amount of debris from tools, trash, air conditioner covers, old pieces of roofing material laying loose on the roof that may have caused roof damage or lead to future damage during storm events.”
In the letter Browning describes that from his assessment of the interior and exterior walls and ceiling, it was apparent from staining and witnesses, that the majority of the leaks occur at or near the exterior wall. However, he did not find any substantial cracking in the block walls or exterior brick walls or grout that led him to believe there is an on-going foundation or settlement problem that would be the cause of the leaks.
“Sheriff (Leroy) Martin, however, did show us one area on the east end of the building that had cracks in the brick, appearing to be from foundation settlement in the past,” according to the letter. “These cracks have been repaired and do not appear to have moved since the initial settlement.”
Browning wrote Martin said that the area of the detention building does not appear to have moved since the initial settlement and the sheriff said the detention center does not have any leaks.
The conclusion of the letter came down to this:
“We would recommend the county replace the existing roof with an IB PVC style roofing system and take care to ensure all areas are properly sloped to the existing roof drains,” he wrote. “I would also recommend inspecting and replacing any soft or rooting roof decking, as I did notice a few soft spots while walking, as well as, extending all condensate lines to an existing roof drain or scupper and securing in place.”
In the discussions about the jail, Justice of the Peace District 11 Mike Loe, who was formerly the Columbia County sheriff for 12 years, said the jail was built on low swampy ground and that was why he had concerns about the foundation.
Loe recommended to Columbia County Judge Doug Fields that the Quorum Court not hesitate and move quickly to find bids for the jail roof. Fields said he had already taken care of that by placing three bids out for the jail roof and would let the Quorum Court know about the results at the next meeting.
During other meeting business, county Quorum Court members voted to put $2.278 million from the American Rescue Plan Fund to the county special projects budget to give the county more flexibility in what it could spend the money on in the future. Blair said this was at the suggestion of the Arkansas Legislative Audit.
In another point of business, members of the Quorum Court approved an ordinance moving $35,000 from the county special projects fund to the jail department fund to complete repairs approved in 2022. These funds were split on the ordinance as $13,00 going into general supplies and $22,000 going into capital outlay.
Also, Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department was approved to be added to the $5,000 Rural Aid Fire Grant list. The money will be used for purchasing a used fire department apparatus, according to meeting materials.
The court also approved a $5,000 stipend for a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy who had not yet received the Law Enforcement Stipend Grants for the fiscal year ending June 30,2023 by the Arkansas Legislature. The money includes a $383 match in funding for Social Security picked up by the state and a $769 retirement fund picked up by the county, Blair said.
Also, at their meeting on April 10th, Donnarae Cook Powell was appointed to the Columbia County Equalization Board. Powell takes the place of Lana Beams, whose term had expired.
At the meetings end, public comments are allowed and sometimes county staff give comments as well. Blair took a moment to thank the solid waste staff, law enforcement and the sheriff for helping make Festival on the Rails in McNeil on Easter weekend a great success. She said the pork chop fundraiser was a hit and the pork chops were delicious.
Also, Fields’ office staff members asked the public to buy raffle tickets to help with the medical cost of Ivy Jo Beasley, daughter of David and Kailey Beasley. Ivy Jo is now in Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and buy chances to win one of two Smith & Wesson EZ Shield M&P 9 mm and two certificates for a conceal carry course donated by Columbia County Concealed Carry Class. Drawing will be held Friday, April 21 and the winner does not have to be present to win. The tickets are available in Fields office, but the drawing date is coming up on Friday, April 21.
Also, during the public comment portion of the meeting, James Jefferson Jr., leader of the Keep Columbia County Litter Free cleanup, told of the success of the efforts made on March 31 and April 1.
Jefferson, also Ward 2 Councilman on Magnolia City Council had asked county Quorum Court members to come and help with the effort and joked about them not showing up to help pick up the trash in the county.
However, he sounded more serious when he told them this before leaving the meeting room.
“It is going to take people to care and it’s really sad,” he said. “I know you will make something happen or I will be making something happen.”