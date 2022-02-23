Several Columbia Countians filed for political offices on Tuesday – the first day of the week-long filing period for party and non-partisan elections.
The filing period for party primaries ends at noon Tuesday, March 1. The non-partisan filing period ends at 3 p.m. on March 1.
Candidates file for office at the County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex on Boundary Street.
First-day filings included the following:
Columbia County Judge – Gary Glenn Delaney II, 1261 Columbia 64, Stephens. William Douglas Fields, 1181 Columbia 43, McNeil, Republican. Judge Denny Foster can’t run because he was appointed to the position.
Columbia County Sheriff – Denny Foster, 240 Columbia 439, Magnolia, Republican. Sheriff Mike Loe isn’t running for re-election.
Columbia County Coroner – Randy Reed, 82 Chinquepin Drive, Magnolia, Democrat. Reed is the incumbent.
Columbia County Tax Collector – Rachel Waller, 1316 Susie, Magnolia, Republican. Waller is the incumbent.
Columbia County Circuit Clerk – Tammy J. Wiltz, 210 Carson Circle, Magnolia, Republican. Wiltz is the incumbent.
Columbia County Assessor – Allision Fitzgerald, 816 Columbia 17, Stamps, Republican. Assessor Voyles Martin cannot run for election since she was appointed to the position.
Columbia County Treasurer – Whitney B. Peterson, 1821 LaCari, Magnolia, Republican. Selena Blair is the incumbent.
Columbia County Justices of the Peace
District 8 – Terry L. Williams, 419 Beene, Magnolia, Democrat.
District 9 – Burnie Sharp, 60 Arkansas 344, Waldo, Republican.
District 11 – Mike Loe, 2511 Chaffin Lane. Loe, the current Columbia County Sheriff, isn’t running for re-election to that position.
State Representative
District 98 – Rep. David Fielding, 909 S. Vine, Magnolia, Democrat, incumbent. Wade Andrews, Camden, Republican.
District 99 – Paul Green, 1832 Miller 10, TexARKana, Libertarian. Rep. Lane Jean of Magnolia, a Republican, is the incumbent.
State Senator
District 3 – State Sen. Charles Beckham, McNeil, Republican, incumbent.
13th Judicial District
Circuit Court Judge, Division 1 – Judge David Graham, Magnolia, non-partisan.
Prosecuting Attorney – Jeffrey Childs Rogers, 106 Tree Line Drive, El Dorado, non-partisan, incumbent.
School Boards
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District
Seat 7 – Shawn P. Dooly, 16723 Arkansas 98.
Magnolia School District
Zone 1 – Jason Ray, 1520 Arkansas 344, Waldo.
Zone 3 – Mike Waters, 732 Howard, Magnolia
Zone 4 – Steven R. Souter, 115 Old El Dorado Highway.
Zone 5 – Lynnetta Flanigan Roberts, 1020 Arkansas 19 South, Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com reminds political candidates that the website will accept announcements of candidacy for free publication through 5 p.m. on the final day of filing – Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
After that time, announcements will be considered paid advertising that must be paid in advance.
Here’s a summary of important deadlines for the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Noon Tuesday, March 1
Party filing period ends. Nonpartisan filing period ends at 3 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Deadline to register to vote in the May Preferential Primary Election, County Clerk’s Office.
Monday, May 9
Early voting begins for the Preferential Primary Election, and shall be available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Preferential Primary Election. Nonpartisan General Election. Annual School Election (if held in May).
June 21
General Primary Election runoff.
Tuesday, November 8
General election.