Discussion about the proposed splash pad and skate park is the only item on the agenda for today’s meeting of the Magnolia City Council.
The council meets at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chamber in the Fire Department Building on North Pine Street.
Creating new recreational facilities has been a council priority since the spring, when the use of local funding for the pad and park was approved by the Magnolia City Council. The move was made after the city was twice denied in recent years a state parks grant that would have seen the cost of the build split 50-50 between the Magnolia and Arkansas governments.
After receiving the second grant denial in February, Mayor Parnell Vann came forth with a $600,000 joint proposal between the City of Magnolia and the Magnolia A&P Commission to fund the East Side endeavor and negotiations with contractors began soon after.
In June, Vann reassured the public that a new splash pad and skate park will be built as promised, and that he had been in significant talks with a development group.
Before the June meeting, Vann said that one proposal he’d seen for the projects for East Side Park had left him underwhelmed.
“I’m not going to bring an average splash pad for you to approve,” Vann said at the June council meeting. “We’ve got a company working on that right now, and they know not to bring me and the team something that’s just average.”
Vann’s goal is to have a facility running by next summer.