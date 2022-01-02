COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,634+7. Month ago: 3,424. Year ago: 1,595
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 147+4. Month ago: 13. Year ago: 124
Total recovered – 3,410+3. Month ago: 3,336. Year ago: 1,428
Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 43 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.32, up from 9.31
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.41, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 2,005+5
Total positive antigen tests – 1,886+2
Total negative PCR tests – 19,501+29
Total negative antigen tests – 13,307+4
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.5, up from 43.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, down from 10.9
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 901
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19
Total recovered – 853
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.6, up from 34.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.8, down from 6.1
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,515+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 71+4
Total recovered – 1,402+2
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.9, up from 41.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.5, down from 11.7
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,852+23
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 257+14
Total recovered – 3,504+9
Total number dead – 91
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.5, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, up from 7.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,649+55
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 438+47
Total recovered – 6,058+8
Total number dead – 151
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.9, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.6, up from 9.3
AREA NURSING HOMES
Heather Manor Rehabilitation in Hope has 12 active cases among residents and 9 among staff.
The Springs of Magnolia has two active cases among staff.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,090+7
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 76+6
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 26+4
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 10+2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 23,722, up from 23,352 total cases. 413 deaths.
Webster – 7,242, up from 7,150 total cases. 154 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,138, up from 2,119 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,536, up from 4,498 total cases. 113 deaths.