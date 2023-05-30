Two funding requests will go before the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission when it meets at noon Tuesday at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
The Downtown Magnolia District requests $2,534.40 to pay for maintenance of the hanging flower baskets around the Magnolia Square. The Winnie Kate’s Kids Baseball tournament seeks $1,600.
The Downtown Magnolia District funding application includes 14 weeks of watering for a total of $1,820, $617.32 for the flowers, and $97.08 for fertilizer.
Winnie Kate’s Kids is a new organization that honors the memory of the late Winnie Kate Jones, who died last year. According to its application, the group “raises money to positively affect kids around the world and right here in Magnolia.” At present, this includes a reading hour at the Columbia County Library.
The $1,600 requested will pay for umpires and participant awards for a 10-team baseball tournament that will be held June 17 at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia.