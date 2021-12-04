magnoliareporter.com did not update its COVID-19 figures on Thursday. The figures below update figures between Wednesday and Friday.
COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,420+6. Month ago: 3,385. Year ago: 1,159
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+4. Month ago: 7. Year ago: 138
Total recovered – 3,335+2. Month ago: 3,305. Year ago: 996
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 25 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.12, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.46, down from 12.51
Total positive PCR tests – 1,889+6
Total positive antigen tests – 1,788
Total negative PCR tests – 18,837+60
Total negative antigen tests – 12,560+54
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.5, up from 42.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.4, up from 10.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, December 2
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 1 student.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 0-1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 866+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4+1
Total recovered – 833+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, up from 34.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.7, down from 5.0
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,414+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8
Total recovered – 1,366+2
Total number dead – 40
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.2, up from 40.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, down from 11.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,481+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31+6
Total recovered – 3,364+6
Total number dead – 86
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.5, up from 7.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,028+43
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 105+39
Total recovered – 5,778+14
Total number dead – 143
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.7, up from 38.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.3, up from 8.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,107-8
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 45-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 22-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6-3
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,183, up from 22,155 total cases. 409 deaths.
Webster – 6,788, up from 6,784 total cases. 150 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,035, up from 2,034 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,203, up from 4,183 total cases. 109+2 deaths.