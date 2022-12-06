Active cases of the COVID-19 virus continued to decline slightly in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448
Total Active Cases: 15. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,329
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464
Total Active Cases: 1. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,432
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,645
Total Active Cases: 13. Down three since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,586
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,546
Total Active Cases: 26. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,401
Total Deaths: 119. Last recorded death October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,958
Total Active Cases: 23. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,735
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 971,190
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 170
Recovered cases: 953,585
Deaths: 12,585
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 223
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 31
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20
