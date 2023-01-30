Columbia and surrounding counties of South Arkansas have been placed under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, rain will likely not become freezing rain until later this evening into the overnight hours. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch expected.
Portion of South Central and Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas are part of the warned area.
Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning or evening commute.
CLICK HERE to go to the iDriveArkansas website for the latest travel conditions.
Through Sunday night, magnoliareporter.com had recorded 10.15 inches of rain in January. Given the fact that ground is already saturated, even a little ice may weaken trees and threaten power lines in the area.
The National Weather Service cautions the public to slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
Minor flooding is forecast for the Ouachita River at Camden from late Monday night to Saturday morning.
At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off Washington Street in Camden are inundated.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday the Ouachita at Camden was at 21.7 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 29.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
A flood warning remains in effect for the Dorcheat Bayou near Springhill, LA.
At 5 a.m. Monday, the stage was 13.7 feet. The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday evening. Flood stage is 11 feet.
At 13.0 feet, minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps occurs. Move livestock to higher ground.
Areas of rain will increase on Tuesday and continue through late Thursday, ahead of slow moving upper level storm system that will shift east from Northern Mexico/the Desert Southwest into the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley.
Widespread rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts, which will result in the potential for flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas as well as additional rises on area waterways.