The Magnolia City Council meets at 5 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers at the Fire Department Building on Pine Street.
Three of the agenda items have to do with water. There will be a discussion on providing training to Water Commission members. The city’s relationship with the Lydesdale Water Association is also on the agenda, along with the Water Department’s 2021 audit. Pete Parks will make the water audit presentation.
Placement and removal of solid waste containers, and the fines connected with failure to remove containers from streets in a timely fashion, will also be discussed.