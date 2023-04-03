Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in South Arkansas late Tuesday into Tuesday night as the next cold front will arrive.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the severe threat appears to be highest along and north of the Interstate 30 corridor where all modes of severe weather will be possible through the early morning hours on Wednesday.
The pattern looks to remain unsettled through the end of the week as rounds of heavy rainfall will become more likely as the front stalls south of the region.
This could reintroduce flooding concerns across the region through the end of the week as several inches of rainfall may be possible over the next week. The rain will gradually diminish over the Easter weekend as the stalled boundary finally exits to the southeast.
Tuesday's high will be near 85, before highs fall into the mid-to-lower 60s for the rest of the work week. Starting Wednesday, overnight lows will be near 50.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 2.32 inches of rain in April, and 2.29 inches in March. Year-to-date rainfall is 21.24 inches.