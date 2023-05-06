Two Columbia County retailers made application in April for a new permit for alcohol sales, according to postings April 28 on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
These requests were made the week ending April 7.
According to the report, Charles Blanks applied for a new permit for Bishop's Place, 100 Front St., McNeil. This was in the category of retail beer off premises and small farm winery-retail.
Javier Patlan Aldama applied for a new permit for Don Julio Mexican Grill and Seafood, 900 E. Main St., Magnolia. This was in the category of restaurant mixed drink minimum.
Replacement permits were granted in April for five Magnolia retailers, in the categories of retail beer off premises and small farm winery-retail. Arie Kotler was applicant.
These stores included Dixie Mart No. 7286, 1 Warnock Springs Rd., Magnolia; Dixie Mart No. 7287, 1119 S. Jackson St., Magnolia; Dixie Mart No. 7288, 1016 E. Main St., Magnolia; Dixie Mart No. 7285, 1645 E. Main St., Magnolia; and Dixie Mart No. 7289, 407 W. Main St., Magnolia.