There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
32-37-40-58-62, Powerball 15, Power Play 5x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Ohio and Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $500. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $500.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.