Lockheed Martin and Airbus leaders said Wednesday that the aerial refueling boom system for the LMXT strategic tanker aircraft will be manufactured by Airbus in western Arkansas.
The specific factory location hasn’t yet been announced.
Introduced in September 2021, the LMXT is Lockheed Martin's offering for the U.S. Air Force's KC-Y strategic tanker program.
“Given the undisputed importance of the U.S. Air Force's strategic refueling mission, ensuring the LMXT is equipped with critical and relevant technologies for its refueling system is of paramount importance. Like the LMXT airframe, this refueling system is proven and low-risk, translating to known and added capabilities for the U.S. Air Force," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO James Taiclet.
"With this commitment, Arkansas' manufacturing community has the opportunity to contribute to building America's next strategic tanker."
The LMXT is built on the combat-proven design of the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), which is the strategic tanking choice of 14 nations around the world. Offering several distinct U.S. Air Force-only capabilities designed to meet operator requirements, the LMXT offers advantages like an established fly-by-wire aerial refueling boom. Currently certified and used by allies to refuel U.S. Air Force aircraft in operations globally, the world's first fully automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) system is a discrete asset.
"We are excited to continue expanding our U.S. footprint by partnering with the state of Arkansas to create the LMXT refueling boom production site and center of excellence. It is an honor to bring Airbus innovation to the state for this and future manufacturing opportunities," said C. Jeffrey Knittel, chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas. "The state-of-the-art boom system is a vital aspect of the overall LMXT offering, and we are proud to be working with Arkansans to build this best-in-class solution for the U.S. Air Force."
While the exact location of the manufacturing facility has yet to be determined, it will expand Airbus' footprint into Arkansas.
Lockheed Martin's manufacturing presence in Arkansas dates back to 1978 with its Camden Operations facility. This facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) programs. Approximately 1,030 employees work in the facility's manufacturing and support buildings.
The LMXT aerial refueling system work is the first manufacturing opportunity for Airbus in Arkansas, but builds on an extensive manufacturing presence across the southeastern United States. Airbus builds the A320 and A220 airliners in Alabama, H125 and UH-72 Lakota helicopters in Mississippi, and satellites in Florida. The workforce across these facilities is more than 30% U.S. military veterans.
This announcement follows Lockheed Martin's and Airbus' recently publicized plan to expand their footprints in Georgia and Alabama to support future LMXT assembly and configuration. The LMXT will be built in two phases:
Phase 1: The LMXT is first produced as an A330 airliner at Airbus' Mobile, Alabama, facility, which is where Airbus A320 and A220 commercial airliners are built.
Phase 2: The second phase of the manufacturing process includes converting the commercial aircraft into the LMXT tanker at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' Marietta, Georgia, facility, which is currently home to the C-130J Super Hercules final production and F-35 Lightning II center wing assembly lines.
Integration of the Arkansas-built boom will be included in Phase 2 of the assembly and configuration process.
The LMXT complements the U.S. Air Force's tanker capabilities by providing the most advanced aerial refueler to meet America's immediate and long-term mission requirements. The LMXT strengthens and expands the U.S. aerospace industrial base by working with existing and new American suppliers.
The LMXT offers a proven airframe with distinct U.S. Air Force-only capabilities designed to meet operator requirements, with advantages that also include:
-- Significantly improved range and fuel offload capacity over current tankers
-- Operational and combat proven advanced camera and rear vision system
-- Open system architecture JADC2/NC3 systems
-- Established allied interoperability and resilient global supply chain
-- A multi-domain operations node that connects the LMXT to the larger battlespace, increasing onboard situational awareness to provide resilient communications and datalink for assets across the force
-- A permanently installed aeromedevac suite enabling world-class medical care with intercontinental reach
-- Forklift accessible cargo capacity for six military pallets with weights of up to 70 k/lbs. for austere base support