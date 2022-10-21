COVID

COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355

Total Active Cases: 19, down three since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,234

Total Deaths: 102, up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447

Total Active Cases: 2, down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,414

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,589

Total Active Cases: 8, down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,535

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,453

Total Active Cases: 20, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,314

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,813

Total Active Cases: 25, up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,593

Total Deaths: 193, up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,218

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 361

Recovered cases: 941,631

Deaths: 12,408. Up 12 since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 155

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 17

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

