COVID-19 pandemic deaths rose by one in both Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died from the virus in Columbia County. Union County has had 193 deaths.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355
Total Active Cases: 19, down three since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,234
Total Deaths: 102, up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447
Total Active Cases: 2, down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,414
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,589
Total Active Cases: 8, down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,535
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,453
Total Active Cases: 20, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,314
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,813
Total Active Cases: 25, up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,593
Total Deaths: 193, up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,218
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 361
Recovered cases: 941,631
Deaths: 12,408. Up 12 since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 155
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 17
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7