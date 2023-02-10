COVID

Columbia County’s COVID-19 case count dropped to 30 on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,737

Total Active Cases: 30

Total Recovered Cases: 6,602

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,498

Total Active Cases: 4

Total Recovered Cases: 1,463

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,753

Total Active Cases: 12

Total Recovered Cases: 2,695

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9..

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740

Total Active Cases: 24

Total Recovered Cases: 6,591

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,213

Total Active Cases: 51

Total Recovered Cases: 10,956

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,053

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 219

Recovered cases: 982,752

Deaths: 12,911

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8

