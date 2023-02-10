Columbia County’s COVID-19 case count dropped to 30 on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,737
Total Active Cases: 30
Total Recovered Cases: 6,602
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,498
Total Active Cases: 4
Total Recovered Cases: 1,463
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,753
Total Active Cases: 12
Total Recovered Cases: 2,695
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9..
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740
Total Active Cases: 24
Total Recovered Cases: 6,591
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,213
Total Active Cases: 51
Total Recovered Cases: 10,956
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,053
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 219
Recovered cases: 982,752
Deaths: 12,911
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8