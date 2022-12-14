Rico Jermaine Rose had his initial court appearance Wednesday morning in Columbia Court Circuit Court and was formally charged with capital murder.
Rose, 32, was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals at a residence on Union Street in Magnolia and was initially held at the Union County Jail.
For Tuesday’s appearance, he was transferred and is currently being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
No bond was set.
Rose is accused of the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32. Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia.
Capital murder is punishable by possible sentences of death, or life in prison without parole.
Magnolia Police are continuing to investigate the crime. Anyone with information about the homicide may call Magnolia police at 870-234-2323.
