COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,512+3. Month ago: 3,411. Year ago: 1,527
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34-2. Month ago: 4. Year ago: 113
Total recovered – 3,402+5. Month ago: 3,332. Year ago: 1,373
Total number dead – 76. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 41 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.11, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.35, down from 12.36
Total positive PCR tests – 1,938
Total positive antigen tests – 1,831+3
Total negative PCR tests – 19,341+11
Total negative antigen tests – 12,992+30
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.4, up from 43.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.8, up from 10.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 888+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-1
Total recovered – 849+2
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.7, up from 34.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.8, down from 5.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,478+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40+12
Total recovered – 1,396+3
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.8, up from 41.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.3, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,709+27
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 154+22
Total recovered – 3,466+2
Total number dead – 89
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.5, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.8, up from 7.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,408+94
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 234+80
Total recovered – 6,015+14
Total number dead – 151
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.5, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.4, up from 9.2
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,063+8
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 59-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 17-3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 8+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 23,352, up from 23,100 total cases. 413+1 deaths.
Webster – 7,150, up from 7,042 total cases. 154 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,119, up from 2,106 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,498, up from 4,442 total cases. 113 deaths.