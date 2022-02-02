Wintry conditions are expected across the entire state of Arkansas Wednesday night and into Thursday.
The National Weather Service added the state’s southernmost tier of counties to its latest winter weather advisory early Wednesday morning.
Columbia County and neighboring Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under an advisory from midnight Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Mixed precipitation is expected. Light snow and sleet accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch possible and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less will be possible.
The public should expect slippery road conditions. Elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses could develop slick spots, which could result in black ice and be difficult to detect at night.
After a daytime high in the mid 60s on Wednesday, Magnolia temperatures will fall to around 33 on Wednesday night. There will be a northeast wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Rain before noon Thursday may turn into freezing rain later in the day. Thursday night’s low will be near 25, and Friday’s high will be near 40. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday will be around 20.
Nevada and Hempstead counties are under a winter storm warning.
They can expect heavy mixed precipitation with sleet and snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of one quarter of an inch across. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Dallas, Cleveland and Lincoln counties may expect ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch with locally higher amounts possible. Some sleet/snow will also be possible with a dusting to one-half inch expected on top of the ice.
Central Arkansas is expecting ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch. Locally higher amounts over one-half inch is possible along an axis from Brinkley to Sheridan to Malvern and Hot Springs. Sleet and snow accumulations are possible on top of this ice with a dusting to an inch of snow/sleet expected. The heaviest sleet/snow accumulations are expected in the higher terrain of western Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that eight Arkansas National Guard teams will be propositioned around the state for the winter response.
He also signed an executive order that will allocate $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts.
"I encourage everyone to look at travel plans and minimize those if there is an ice event," Hutchinson said, "Be prepared and have a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan."
Entergy Arkansas said Tuesday it is staging crews, equipment and supplies in areas of the state likely to be the hardest hit by the storm.
Extra weight on power lines caused by snow and ice can cause them to fall or stretch, possibly causing power interruptions. While Entergy Arkansas manages growth of trees and bushes near electrical equipment, one half-inch of ice can increase the weight of a tree limb as much as 30 times, causing even smaller limbs to bend or snap, falling onto power lines and causing an outage.
Additionally, wet and icy roads can make travel hazardous for crews. In the event of power outages, crews will begin assessing damages, then repairing equipment and restoring power as quickly as it is safe to do so.
Arkansas was plunged into sub-freezing temperatures last year at about this same time, causing scattered power outages. Entergy continually reviews its data and processes and identified ways to be more prepared for prolonged freezes.