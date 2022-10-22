The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by two on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There have been no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since Wednesday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355
Total Active Cases: 17, down two since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,236
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,414
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,590
Total Active Cases: 9, up one since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,535
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458
Total Active Cases: 18, down two since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,321
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,815
Total Active Cases: 25, no change since Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,595.
Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,541
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 323
Recovered cases: 941,917
Deaths: 12,416, up eight since Thursday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 149
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 22
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6