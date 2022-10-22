COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by two on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since Wednesday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,355

Total Active Cases: 17, down two since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,236

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,414

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,590

Total Active Cases: 9, up one since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,535

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458

Total Active Cases: 18, down two since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,321

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,815

Total Active Cases: 25, no change since Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,595.

Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,541

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 323

Recovered cases: 941,917

Deaths: 12,416, up eight since Thursday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 149

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 22

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

