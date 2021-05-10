The Magnolia Police Department opened its Robert G. Gorum Training Room last week, which also served as an informal open house at its new headquarters on Harvey Couch Boulevard.
Gorum was Magnolia police chief for 17 years from 1994-2010, and died in 2018. His widow, Marion, was on hand for the brief ceremony and ribbon-cutting that dedicated the facility.
Magnolia’s new police building is the former Business and Industry Training Center, built more than a decade ago by the now defunct Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC’s dissolution led to the city taking possession of the building, which was most recently a welding academy for SAU Tech.
The new building has 18,600 square feet – massive compared to the MPD building on North Jackson. It could well be said that beyond the training room that bears a plaque honoring Gorum, the whole complex rates as a training ground.
While the Gorum room is equipped with seats, chairs and monitors, it can easily be broken down for a large open space for officer training.
The same can be said of a large bay – the former welding academy, that’s about half the size of a small school gymnasium. The fenced-in grounds also provide plenty of room for practical outdoor exercises and canine training.
“This is something we’re very proud of,” said Police Chief Todd Dew. “This building has been a long-time needed thing, and our officers are very appreciative of it. This will serve us well throughout the future.”
Dew said the Magnolia Police Department has never had facilities to train its officers in-house.
“This new location has changed that for us. We now have a training room that’s not only up to date, but affords us the opportunity to train up to 30 people,” Dew said. “This means that we can invite in other departments as well. We can bring in instructors from outside departments to come in and teach.”
Dew remembered Gorum fondly.
“Robert was many things to all of us – all of the officers he worked with. He was our leader, our boss, he was a counselor, an adviser – for some, a father figure. But for all of us, a friend. Over time, he became simply known as ‘chief.’”
Even today, when someone within the department makes a reference to “Chief,” it’s understood that they are referring to Gorum.
A plaque outside the training room includes Gorum’s likeness and one of his favorite expressions, “I hear glass breaking.”
“If he felt like officers needed a little encouragement – in other words, get up and get busy – he would get on the radio and that’s all you would hear come across it, ‘I hear glass breaking.’”
“Marion, on behalf of the Police Department and the city, thank you for allowing us to name this training room in Chief’s honor,” Dew said.
Complementing the new headquarters are furnishings – tables, desks, chairs and more – from the recently remodeled Farmers Bank & Trust main office in Magnolia. Southern Aluminum also contributed several conference and meeting room tables.
Mayor Parnell Vann said that when he took office in 2011, Chief Gorum’s main focus was a new police facility.
“It took us 10 years. A lot of people said we’d never get here. But we got here,” Vann said.
Money to renovate the building for a police station, and to renovate the old MPD for use as a police substation, comes from cash that the city has put aside during the past decade.
Total cost of the work is about $500,000.
The Gorum Training Room is immediately to left inside the building’s main entrance. Off to the right is the chief’s office and space for an emergency operations center.
The right – or north – side of the building includes a covered entry that leads into a booking room, alcohol testing center, and three holding cells. The west side includes a large bay with a door large enough for vehicles to be brought inside for storage or secure searching. To the south of the large bay is a similarly-sized room for evidence storage. The evidence storage room is, by itself, almost as large as the MPD’s old North Jackson office.
The south side of the building includes a room that is a workspace and locker room for officers. Criminal investigators have a separate room, which also includes two interview rooms.
A breakroom, restrooms, more office space and showers make up the rest of the facility.
The Magnolia Police Department has 21 full-time officers, two part-time officers, and two office personnel.